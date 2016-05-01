Ocampos-Milan, "I am honored to join this great club". Ely joins Alaves

22.00 ELY JOINS ALAVES - Rodrigo Ely leaves Milan as he joins Alaves on a loan till the end of the season. The move was confirmed by the Spanish club.



Milan made the move official as Lucas Ocampos arrives from Genoa via Marseille, here is what the player had to say earlier today: " Milan is a big club and it is a dream for me to join them. I am really honored to join this club and I hope to score soon. It all went so quick but I am now very happy".



MILAN'S OFFICIAL OCAMPOS NOTE - Milan had confirmed a deal for Ocampos earlier today with a press-release:" AC Milan announces to have acquired from Genoa CFC Lucas Ocampos. The player arrives on a dry loan until June 30th 2017".



Ocampos scored 3 goals in 14 games at Genoa as he is now ready for a new adventure with Milan. Ocampos is still owned by Marseille but Genoa (Milan might have a say) do have an option to buy him based on the number of goals he scores by season's end. With Bonaventura now out, Ocampos should help Montella out.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)

