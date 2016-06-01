Oddo calls on AC Milan to protect Gattuso

Responding to a question about AC Milan’s current situation, Udinese coach Massimo Oddo called on the Rossoneri to protect Gennaro Gattuso as he looks to rebuild his team’s confidence and improve the quality of their performances.



The former Pescara boss said: “I do not allow myself to judge others, but Gattuso is a friend of mine. That said, I don’t know the ins and outs of the situation. As a coach, you have to be realistic, get your head down and work hard. I was lucky to find a group who reacted immediately and were able to put together a string of good results.



He continued: “I was protected by my club. It is important that Milan proves to be the same and does everything to protect him.”



Gattuso and Oddo were teammates during the 2006 FIFA World Cup from which Italy emerged victorious, hence there remains a strong bond between the two.



(Corriere dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)