Östersunds FK were formed on October 31st 1996, 30 days after Arsene Wenger officially took charge of opponents Arsenal (October 1st 1996).



Östersunds FK will be the 124th different opponent that Arsene Wenger has faced as manager of Arsenal in all competitions.



Arsenal ended their group stage with 13 points from six games (W4 D1 L1) – the only English team to have won more in a Europa League group stage were Tottenham (18) in 2013-14.



This is the furthest that a Swedish side have progressed in European competition since Helsingborgs IF reached the Last 32 of the UEFA Cup in 2007-08, before losing to PSV.



The last Swedish side to reach the last 16 of a European competition (excl. Intertoto Cup) were AIK in 1996-97, when they lost to Barcelona in the Cup Winners’ Cup quarter final.



Nine different players have scored for Arsenal in the 2017-18 Europa League; more goalscorers than any other team have had.



Only Real Sociedad (48) attempted more shots on target (40) than Arsenal in the 2017-18 Europa League Group Stages.