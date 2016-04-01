Leeds United have asked to Juventus to loan striker Kean currently at Verona, according to Sky Italy — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 12, 2018

Prized Juventus prospect Moise Kean may be switching clubs this month. The 17-year-old forward has been on loan with Hellas Verona for the first part of the season, but appears destined for a premature split from them.With only two goals in 15 matches, and dwindling playing time, the Italian U17 starlet does not appear to be gaining the necessary experience to ensure a healthy growth rate.A new report indicates that Leeds United have made an offer to Juventus to take Kean for the remaineder of the current season. He would serve as a reinforcement as the team gears up for a Championship playoff run.