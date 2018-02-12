Official: AC Milan announce new Puma kit deal
12 February at 10:16Puma will become AC Milan’s new kit suppliers starting from next season, the Serie A giants have revealed through their official website.
“PUMA and AC Milan have today announced an official long-term partnership, that brings together two of the most passionate, iconic and ambitious brands in Football industry. Effective 1st July 2018, PUMA will become our official partner, global technical supplier and official licensing partner”, AC Milan’s announcement reads.
Marco Fassone did also comment the agreement reached with Puma after a 20-year long partnership with Adidas.
"I am very pleased to announce our partnership with PUMA, to whom we are bound by mutual esteem and by our common passion for sports and football values. They represent a major international brand and we will be proceeding together in the next few football seasons in our strategic pathway striving to reach new and extraordinary goals off and on the pitch”, AC Milan’s CEO said.
