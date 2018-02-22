Official: AC Milan duo out of Arsenal clash

Gennaro Gattuso has named his AC Milan squad for tomorrow’s Arsenal clash in Europa League. The Italian tactician will have to do without the injured duo Ignazio Abate and Davide Calabria.



The Serie A giants have released an injury update concerning their defenders



“Abate has picked up a lesion at his left calf, it’s hard to predict his recovery time but he is not expected to remain out of action for long time”, AC Milan’s doctor Melegatti said.



“Calabria has been diagnosed with a muscle injury, he will remain at Milanello to undergo a medical treatment but we hope to recover him in time for Sunday’s clash.”



Here’s the AC Milan squad that will travel to London:



Goalkeepers: A. Donnarumma, G. Donnarumma, Storari.

Defenders: Bonucci, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata.

Midfielders: Biglia, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, Montolivo.

Strikers: Borini, Cutrone, Kalinic, André Silva, Suso.



Andrea Conti is still injured and not eligible to play but he will also join the team in London.

