Official: AC Milan let go of Paletta and Gabriel
30 January at 20:18Massimiliano Mirabelli confirmed that Gabriel Paletta rescinded his AC Milan contract earlier on today. Here is what he tweeted on the matter (via Milannews.it ) : "The decision to rescind Gabriel Paletta's contract was agreed on by both sides. I want to thank Gabriel who is a great man and a great player. He is an example to follow for the younger players as he is very professional. Good luck Gabriel, you have accomplished many things in your career".
Paletta wasn't the only player that was sold today as AC Milan sold Zanellato to Crotone and also let Gabriel (the Brazilian goalkeeper) leave on loan to Empoli. He will stay with Empoli until June 30th 2018 as he will then return to AC Milan afterwards. Mirabelli has been active clearing players as he still has one more day to go...
The rossoneri are coming off a big 2-1 win versus Lazio as they will face Simone Inzaghi's team again tomorrow but this time it will be in the Coppa Italia...
