Official: AC Milan release Conti injury update after ‘successful’ knee surgery
05 April at 17:10AC Milan have released an official injury update on Andrea Conti who suffered a knee injury relapse a few weeks ago. The unlucky Italian right-back has undergone his second knee surgery in the last eight months today.
Talking to media before the surgery, Conti said: “I am pretty much relaxed, despite everything. Unfortunately these things happen and it’s useless to be sad. Now I am only focused on the operation and on getting back to training as soon as possible.”
“I want to return to action immediately. I want to be back in September to do what I couldn’t do this season. There will be time for the national team but of course that’s one of my targets.”
AC Milan have now released an injury update about their defender: “AC Milan announces that today Andrea Conti has undergone surgery to stabilize the left knee previously operated for ACL reconstruction. The surgery, performed by Professor Pier Paolo Mariani in the presence of the team's doctor, Mario Brozzi MD, was perfectly successful. Recovery times are estimated in 5-6 months.”
