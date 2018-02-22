Official: AC Milan's Conti to undergo another surgery, the latest

The news had been circulating a lot over the last few days but it has now been confirmed by AC Milan. Andrea Conti will have to undergo another surgery to resolve his knee injury. Let's not forget that Conti had gone under the knife back in September 2017 to repair an anterior cruciate ligament but he recently picked up another knee trauma over the last few weeks.



Initially, AC Milan were hoping that he would avoid another operation but such hope was shot down today. He will go under the knife tomorrow morning in Rome as the operation will be conducted by Doctor Mariani. Here is what the club announced:



"Following the recent knee trauma that Andrea Conti suffered, the AC Milan medical staff alongside professor Freddie Fu and professor Pier Paolo Mariani unanimously decided that an operation is the best solution. There is residual rotational instability in his previously operated knee as this can be resolved with an operation. He will go under the knife tomorrow morning as the operation will be conducted by professor Mariani at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome".