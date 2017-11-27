Official: AC Milan sack Montella and announce new interim boss
27 November at 10:58It’s official, AC Milan have sacked Vincenzo Montella and hired Gennaro Gattuso to replace him. The club have just announced their decision through their official website.
“The club thank Montella and his staff for the job he has done with the club. Gennaro Gattuso will replace Montella and leave the Primavera team. Gattuso will hold a press conference at Milanello tomorrow”, the club announced through their official website.
Pressure was mounting on Montella as the Italian tactician had only managed 20 points in the opening 14 Serie A games. AC Milan sit 7th in the table and are 11 points behind a Champions League placement.
Gattuso will talk to media tomorrow to begin his reign at AC Milan. It is still unclear who will replace Gattuso as the Primavera team coach. The former AC Milan midfielder is expected to remain in charge of the senior team until the end of the season as an interim coach.
