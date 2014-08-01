Official: AC Milan star defender ruled out with thigh injury

AC Milan star defender Alessio Romagnoli has been ruled out for an indefinite period of time with thigh injury, the club have announced through their official website.

“AC Milan announces that Alessio Romagnoli today underwent a medical examination that revealed an injury to his right thigh flexor”, the statement reads.



Romagnoli picked up the injury during last Wednesday’s Serie A away clash to Bologna and the player’s recovery time has not been disclosed by the rossoneri which means the former Sampdoria star will surely miss the next away league game against Lazio and is in serious danger of skipping the next two clashes against Fiorentina (home) and Sassuolo (away).



Vincenzo Montella is now left with short of options in defence as the other regular starter Gabriel Paletta will be suspended for the next game against Lazio with Gustavo Gomez and Cristian Zapata who are the only centre defenders eligible to play on Monday night against Simone Inzaghi’s side.

