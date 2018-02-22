Official: AC Milan trio return ahead of Juventus clash
30 March at 15:00AC Milan have confirmed that the trio of Davide Calabria, Nikola Kalinic and Alessio Romagnoli have returned to the squad ahead of the club's Serie A game against Juventus.
The rossoneri are currently sixth in the Serie A currently, six points ahead seventh placed Atalanta and just five points adrift of fourth-placed Inter Milan. While the club is still very much in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League for next season, the game against the Old Lady will present them the chance to prove that they are a side capable of challenging the very best in Italy.
Milan boss Rino Gattuso has confirmed the list of 22 players that will travel to Turin on Saturday. That list includes the names of Nikola Kalinic, Alessio Romagnoli and Davide Calabria, as the trio look to return for the first time since sustaining their respective injuries.
Romagnoli has not featured for the rossoneri since their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in London, while Calabria hasn't featured in the club's last two games due to an adductor problem. As far as Kalinic is concerned, the former Fiorentina man featured in only a single game for Croatia in the recent international friendlies.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments