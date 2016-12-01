Juventus have won their court appeal for selling tickets to ultras which means the Old Lady’s President Andrea Agnelli has had his one-year ban revoked. The court, however, has also ruled that the bianconeri Curva Sud will be closed for one match. The FIGC’s Federal Court partially accepted Juve’s appeal but the Serie A giants will not only see their Curva closed for one game.



The Old Lady, in fact, has had her fine doubled from €300,000 to €600,000, whilst Agnelli will required to pay a € 100.000 fine.



Agnelli had been banned one year after being found guilty of selling free tickets to Juventus’ ultras.



This is not going to be the last step of the trial as Juventus must go through a third and last part of the judgement. At the moment Agnelli’s ban has been revoked but as of today the president of the Serie A giants is not banned anymore.

