Official: Allegri names Juve squad for Napoli fixture: Higuan included

Juventus coach Max Allegri has revealed which players he has called up for tomorrow night's fixture in the Serie A at the Stadio San Paolo against Napoli.



The former Cagliari and AC Milan coach has decided to call up 21 players for the fixture, including former Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is deemed fully recovered after having undergone a smaller operation on his left hand.



Benedikt Höwedes and Mario Mandzukic have not been called up for the fixture due to injury. The German defender has a problem in his right thigh whilst the Croatian attacker has a problem in his left calf.



The entire squad:



Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon, Carlo Pinsoglio, Wojciech Szczesny.



Defenders: Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Mehdi Benatia, Alex Sandro, Andrea Barzagli, Daniele Rugani.



Midfielders: Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio, Blaise Matuidi, Kwadwo Aamoah, Stefano Sturaro, Rodrigo Bentancur.



Attackers: Juan Cauadrado, Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuain, Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)