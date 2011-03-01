Now it’s official; Juventus President Andrea Agnelli is the new head of the ECA (European Club Association) and replaces Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge at the helm. Agnelli becomes the first Italian to be given the position since the organisations inception in 2008.



220 clubs from 53 federations from UEFA are part of the organisation that helps promote projects from around Europe and was set up to replace the G-14 Group and European Club Forum which were both dissolved in the same year.



Agnelli was voted in at the organisation’s Annual General Assembly this morning.