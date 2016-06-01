Official: Atlético Madrid star to skip Chelsea clash

Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone has named his squad who will travel to London to face Chelsea on the final matchday of the Champions League group stage. Juanfran is the only notable absentee from a list which does include Augusto despite the fact he didn’t train this morning. Los Colchoneros arrived in London this afternoon, where they will play Antonio Conte’s side at Stamford Bridge tomorrow night.



Here is their squad in full:



Moyá, Oblak, Werner; Godín, Filipe Luis, Savic, Vrsaljko, Lucas, Giménez; Thomas, Koke, Saúl, Carrasco, Augusto, Gabi, Gaitán; Griezmann, Torres, Correa, Vietto, Gameiro.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)