Official: Aubameyang joins Arsenal, transfer fee revealed
31 January at 12:37Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has officially joined Arsenal, the Gunners have announced through their official website.
The Gabon International underwent medical with the Premier League giants earlier this morning and the club have just announced his move to North London.
“The 28-year-old has joined us from Borussia Dortmund on a long-term contract for a club-record fee.
Our second signing of the January transfer window, Auba is one of the world’s most highly-rated strikers. He scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga games for Dortmund and had a hand in 172 goals in 213 matches in all competitions for his former club.
That works out at an average of 96 minutes per goal or assist”, Arsenal’s official website states.
According to reports, Borussia Dortmund have accepted to sell Aubameyang for € 68 million, whilst the Gabon International has agreed a £ 180.000-a-week salary for the next three years and a half.
‘Auba’ is expected to pick up the no. 14 shirt, the same one that belonged to the club’s best player ever: Thierry Henry.
He’s ours #YoPierre https://t.co/DiDb4Ewvt6— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 31 gennaio 2018
