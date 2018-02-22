Official: Barcelona ace recovers in time for Roma Champions League clash

Already up 4-1 on aggregate, Barcelona have been boosted ahead of their second leg against Roma in the Champions League.



The Blaugrana have announced their squad list for Tuesday night's match against Roma in the Champions League quarter-finals and Sergio Busquets has been included, a welcomed bit of news since the defensive midfielder has been out of action for three weeks.



Busquets has been sidelined after he suffered a fractured toe against Chelsea in the Champions League in mid March. He has returned to training and fitness has been the biggest concern up to this point.



On Friday Busquets was seen training alone as the squad prepared for their match against Leganes, which he ended up missing.



Here is the complete squad list: ter Stegen, Semedo, Piqué, Rakitic, Busquets, D.Suarez, Iniesta, L.Suarez, Messi, Dembelé, Cillessen, Paulinho, Alcacer, J.Alba, S.Roberto, A.Gomes, A.Vidal, Umtiti, Y.Mina, Vermaelen, Ortolà.

