Barcelona and Javier Mascherano have officially parted companies. The Argentinean defender has left Catalona to join Chinese Super League side Hebei Fortune.Barcelona have confirmed Mascherano’s exit through their official Twitter account.The Argentina International pushed to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window do get more game time and try to make it into Argentina’s World Cup squad in the summer.The La Liga giants had already signedMascherano has won 18 trophiesand will leave the Camp Nou for a reported € 10 million transfer fee.The 33-year-old will earn € 7 million-a-year in China, according to reports. "'El Jefecito’ scored just one goal for Barça, a penalty in the game against Osasuna in the league at Camp Nou in the 2016/17 season. The Argentine is fourth on the list of all time appearances by foreign players at FC Barcelona, only behind Leo Messi, Philip Cocu and Dani Alves”, Barcelona wrote in their official website. Check out the club’s Twitter announcement right below.