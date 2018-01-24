Official: Barcelona announce Mascherano exit
24 January at 12:20Barcelona and Javier Mascherano have officially parted companies. The Argentinean defender has left Catalona to join Chinese Super League side Hebei Fortune.
Barcelona have confirmed Mascherano’s exit through their official Twitter account.
The Argentina International pushed to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window do get more game time and try to make it into Argentina’s World Cup squad in the summer.
The La Liga giants had already signed Yerry Mina to replace the experienced defender earlier in January.
Mascherano has won 18 trophies during his 8-year spell in Barcelona and will leave the Camp Nou for a reported € 10 million transfer fee.
The 33-year-old will earn € 7 million-a-year in China, according to reports.
"'El Jefecito’ scored just one goal for Barça, a penalty in the game against Osasuna in the league at Camp Nou in the 2016/17 season. The Argentine is fourth on the list of all time appearances by foreign players at FC Barcelona, only behind Leo Messi, Philip Cocu and Dani Alves”, Barcelona wrote in their official website. Check out the club’s Twitter announcement right below.
#ThanksMasche https://t.co/A0I7uYUjvu pic.twitter.com/FOtAISZqgb— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 24 gennaio 2018
