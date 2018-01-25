Official: Barcelona announce signing of Canadian starlet
25 January at 19:30Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Canadian starlet, Ballou Jean-Yves. The La Liga giants announced the signing through their official website and social media accounts.
“FC Barcelona and Montreal Impact have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla from the Quebecois outfit to Barça B.
The 18-year-old has signed for three years, with the addition of two optional seasons on top. His buyout clause has been set at 25 million euros for the first three years, which will be raised to 75 million if his contract is extended.
The player passed all the required tests at the FC Barcelona Medical Services on Thursday morning and put pen to paper in the Ciutat Esportiva offices in the company of the director responsible for Barça B, Silvio Elias, and the technical secretary for professional academy football, Jose Mari Bakero”, Barcelona statement reads.
Ballou Tabla, 18, has two goals and two assists in 21 MLS games. He will initially join Barcelona’s B squad.
