Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Canadian starlet, Ballou Jean-Yves. The La Liga giants announced the signing through their official website and social media accounts.andhave reached an agreement for the transfer offrom the Quebecois outfit to Barça B.The 18-year-old has signed for three years, with the addition of two optional seasons on top. His buyout clause has been set at 25 million euros for the first three years, which will be raised to 75 million if his contract is extended.The player passed all the required tests at theon Thursday morning and put pen to paper in theoffices in the company of the director responsible for Barça B,, and the technical secretary for professional academy football,”, Barcelona statement reads. ​Ballou Tabla, 18, has two goals and two assists in 21 MLS games. He will initially join Barcelona’s B squad.