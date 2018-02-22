Official: Barcelona announce signing of Man Utd target
11 March at 12:14Barcelona have completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Arthur, the La Liga giants have announced through their official website and social media accounts.
The Catalans have also announced the details behind the deal. Barcelona will pay € 30 million plus € 9 million in add-ons. The La Liga giants will pay the initial fee in the month of July, Barcelona have also announced.
Arthur was also being monitored by Inter and Manchester United but both clubs have been beaten by Barcelona whose chiefs have been negotiating the transfer of the talented Brazilian midfielder for several months.
The club’s technical director Robert Fernandez travelled to Brazil a few weeks ago to finalize the transfer of the 21-year-old who is expected to arrive in Cataluña at the season.
The signing of Arthur arrives after a few more big names put under contract by Barcelona between the summer and the January transfer window. After the departure of Neymar in July Barcelona have signed Ousmane Dembélé, Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho.
