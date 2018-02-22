

Spanish giants FC Barcelona have announced the squad that will take on Roma in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening.The Catalan side had overcome the stiff challenge of Premier League giants Chelsea in the previous round to draw the giallorossi in the quarter-finals of the competition. The first leg at the Nou Camp saw Ernesto Valverde's men pick up what could be a decisive 4-1 win, thanks to goals from Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez and own goals by Kostas Manolas and Daniele de Rossi.And the Barcelona official website has confirmed the squad that will travel to Rome to play the second leg at the Stadio Olimpico.