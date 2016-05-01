Official: Barcelona confirm Piqué renewal
18 January at 13:35Barcelona have confirmed that Gerard Piqué has signed a new contract with the club, which will keep him in Catalonia until June 2022. The 30-year-old centre-back’s latest deal includes a €500 million release clause, with it now seeming increasingly likely that the former Manchester United man will end his career with the Blaugrana. Indeed, he has been back to his best form this season under the tutelage of Ernesto Valverde, with the team currently holding a nine-point lead at the top of La Liga.
[BREAKING NEWS]@3gerardpique has agreed a new @FCBarcelona contract until 2022
Years go by but the dream remains the same for @3gerardpique!
422 games
37 goals
25 trophies
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
