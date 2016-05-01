Years go by but the dream remains the same for @3gerardpique!

#Pique2022

pic.twitter.com/65qzKIzkEZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 18, 2018

422 games

37 goals

25 trophies

And more to come from @3gerardpique!

#Pique2022 pic.twitter.com/eytMhdzMml — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 18, 2018

Barcelona have confirmed that Gerard Piqué has signed a new contract with the club, which will keep him in Catalonia until June 2022. The 30-year-old centre-back’s latest deal includes a €500 million release clause, with it now seeming increasingly likely that the former Manchester United man will end his career with the Blaugrana. Indeed, he has been back to his best form this season under the tutelage of Ernesto Valverde, with the team currently holding a nine-point lead at the top of La Liga.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)