It’s official: Barcelona are suing Neymar.

The Brazilian star, who joined Paris Saint-Germain two weeks ago for 222 million, is accused of breaching his contract.

The Blaugrana want to be repaid for the extension Neymar signed, which would have kept him in Catalonia until 2021.

According to journalist Sam Marsden:

“Re-reading statement it's actually part of renewal bonus + €8.5m in damages + 10 percent Barça are claiming”

Barcelona’s statement reads:

FC Barcelona has sent the Spanish Football Federation the labour lawsuit against Neymar Jr they submitted on 11 August at the Labour Tribunal in Barcelona so that they can pass it on to the appropriate authorities in the French Football Federation and FIFA.



In the lawsuit, the Club demands the player return the already paid sum for his contract renewal as he has not completed his contract; 8.5 million euros in damages; and an additional 10% because of delayed payment. The Club also requests Paris Saint-Germain take on responsibility for the payment of these fees if the player cannot do so himself.



FC Barcelona has started these proceedings to protect its interests following Neymar’s decision to buy out his contract just months after he signed an extension until 2021.



This legal defence will be carried out following the established procedures with the competent authorities without entering into any verbal arguments with the player.

which confirmed that the Liga pretenders want to be compensated.