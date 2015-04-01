The news has been circulating for some time, and now the official word has come. Barcelona has bought the French striker Ousmane Dembelé from Borussia Dortmund. The former Rennes player will cost 105 million EUR fixed plus 40 million EUR in bonuses . His arrival in Barcelona is scheduled for Sunday, Monday will be medical visits, then he will sign a contract until 2022, with a have a 400 million EUR buyout clause. After the deal with Neymar for 222 million EUR coming from PSG, Dembelé becomes the second most expensive player ever. Meanwhile Ligue 1 club Rennes is also content with the deal, as they will receive close to 30 million EUR thanks to 25% on the future resale of their former player, only having transferred him to Dortmund last summer.