



It’s official: Bayern Munich have made Kingsley Coman’s move to the Allianz Arena a permanent one. We recently revealed that Chelsea and Manchester City had sat up and taken notice of the young talent, who shined in the 2015-2016 season, and at Euro 2016.

Having signed the 20-year-old two seasons ago from Juventus on a 24 month loan-to-buy deal, the Germans have now decided to keep the talented French international, despite the horrible injuries that has limited him to only eight appearances this season.

Having paid

million in 2015 to secure Coman, they will now be on the hook for another

20m, a good bargain for what is one of Europe’s most interesting wingers.

"Kingsley Coman is a crucial player for the future of our team, so we've decided to exercise the option," commented Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: "Kingsley is a promising player with great potential. We're convinced he'll help us in the years to come."

The Bundesliga champions only had three days left until the option to keep Coman expired.

Remarkably, Coman has eight goals and eleven assists for the Bavarian side in 32 games in all competitions.

€7