Official: Bayern, Robben ruled out of Real Madrid clash
30 April at 13:40Bayern Munich have confirmed that their Dutch star Arjen Robben is set to miss out the club's upcoming Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The Bavarians fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat in the first-leg to Zinedine Zidane's men last week, as the Los Blancos managed to grab two vital away goals. While Joshua Kimmich did open the scoring Bayern, Real scored twice to render the opening goal uesless as Marco Asensio and Marcelo scored goals of their own to hand Real two away goals.
And Jupp Heycnkes side have confirmed the squad that will travel to Madrid to lock horns with Zidane's men in the second leg and there is no mention of Arjen Robben, who went off injured in the first leg.
The 20-man squad list are already without Manuel Neuer since the German suffered a long-term knee-injury and will also be without Robben, Jerome Boateng, Arturo Vidal, Kingsley Coman, who all are injured.
David Alaba has recovered from injury and will be back facing Real on Wednesday.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments