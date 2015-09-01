Spanish giants Real Madrid have announced that French striker Karim Benzema has signed a contract extension at the Santiago Bernabeu keeping him at the club until 2021.The 29-year-old joined the club back in 2009 and has now penned an agreement on a four-year deal which contains a huge €1Bn release clause.



The Frenchman was the subject of huge transfer speculation in the summer with Arsenal heavily linked with a move for his services but his future now seems bound to the Spanish capital.



