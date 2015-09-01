Official: Benzema renews contract with Real Madrid with €1Billion release clause
20 September at 14:25
Spanish giants Real Madrid have announced that French striker Karim Benzema has signed a contract extension at the Santiago Bernabeu keeping him at the club until 2021.The 29-year-old joined the club back in 2009 and has now penned an agreement on a four-year deal which contains a huge €1Bn release clause.
The Frenchman was the subject of huge transfer speculation in the summer with Arsenal heavily linked with a move for his services but his future now seems bound to the Spanish capital.
Karim Benzema agrees new contract at Real Madrid https://t.co/adqBQBAJOM [Daily Mail] pic.twitter.com/MEjAvWv07j— Real Madrid News (@RealMadridBuzz) September 20, 2017
