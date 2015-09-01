Juventus will have to travel to Barcelona without five of their stars. The club, in fact, have just announced their squad list for their opening Champions League game of the season and neither Mario Mandzukic nor Giorgio Chiellini have recovered for tomorrow’s game.Both players had been training alongside the rest of the team earlier this morning but Max Allegri and the Old Lady’s medical staff have eventually decided that they are still not fit to face the game against the blaugrana.Chiellini and Mandzukic won’t travel alongside the rest of the team just like Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio who had already been ruled out for tomorrow’s game due to a knee injury which should let up in the next two weeks for both players.Juan Cuadrado is also suspended for the game as he was given his marching order in the Champions League final against Real Madrid this past June.