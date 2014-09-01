Official: Chelsea acquire Hazard (pics)

Chelsea started off this season on the wrong foot but have since done much better as they beat both Tottenham and Everton. Antonio Conte wants his club to sign a few other players before the end of the transfer window as he wants more quality within his side.



The blues have so far acquired Caballero, Rudiger, Bakayoko and Morata as they have now also been heavily linked with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Other than the English international, Chelsea have now acquired a new player for their reserve team as they signed Eden Hazard's brother Kylian Hazard.



The move is now official as you can take a look at a few pictures of him and his brother in our gallery section.