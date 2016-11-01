Done deal: Chelsea sign Emerson Palmieri from Roma (Pics)

It is now a done deal as Emerson Palmieri is set to become a new Chelsea player. In all, Chelsea failed to find an agreement with Edin Dzeko as they finally end up signing Emerson Palmieri on his own from Roma. The club still did not announce the deal but they will do so in the coming minutes. Matteo Pedrosi posted a few pictures on his Twitter account of Emerson Palmieri holding his number 33 Chelsea jersey. You can view the pictures bellow in our gallery section, right here on Calciomercato.com.