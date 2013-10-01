Official: Chelsea, Tottenham target joins Inter
22 August at 18:10Joao Cancelo has joined Inter, the Nerazzurri have confirmed.
The former Valencia man is set to join as part of a swap for Geoffrey Kondogbia, and has oddly chosen the Frenchman’s Number 7 shirt.
The 23-year-old joins on a loan with the option to buy, but was also being pursued by Chelsea and Tottenham.
Cancelo’s release clause is set at €35 million, while Inter will be sending Kondo to the Mestalla for 25 million. The French international is also on a loan with option deal.
A Portuguese international, Cancelo gave the Mestalla a tearful farewell as the weekend.
He is appreciated for his attacking vigour, but there are some doubts about his defensive ability. He is still seen, in the mid-to-long term, as an upgrade over incumbent Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Go to comments