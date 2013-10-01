Joao Cancelo has joined Inter, the Nerazzurri

The former Valencia man is set to join as part of a swap for Geoffrey Kondogbia, and has oddly chosen the Frenchman’s Number 7 shirt.

The 23-year-old joins on a loan with the option to buy, but was also being pursued by Chelsea and Tottenham.

Cancelo’s release clause is set at

35 million, while Inter will be sending Kondo to the Mestalla for 25 million. The French international is also on a loan with option deal.

A Portuguese international, Cancelo gave the Mestalla a tearful farewell as the weekend.

He is appreciated for his attacking vigour, but there are some doubts about his defensive ability. He is still seen, in the mid-to-long term, as an upgrade over incumbent Danilo D'Ambrosio.