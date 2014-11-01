Official: Chiellini returns to Juventus squad ahead of Olympiacos clash

Massimiliano Allegri has called up 21 players ahead of tomorrow night’s crucial Champions League match against Olympiacos in Athens. After this morning’s training session in Vinovo, the Tuscan coach named his squad to take on the Greek champions in what could be a must win match for the Bianconeri, depending on how Sporting CP do against Barcelona at Camp Nou.



Mario Mandžukić returns to the fold having recovered from injury, but there is no place for veteran centre-back Giorgio Chiellini who is suffering from gastroenteritis. Besides that, La Vecchia Signora are pretty much at full strength.



It will be interesting to see how Juve’s tactician uses his squad, considering the fact there is a crucial match against title rivals Inter on Saturday.



Here is the squad in full:



Buffon, De Sciglio, Benatia, Pjanić, Khedira, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Higuaín, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Matuidi, Barzagli, Pinsoglio, Mandžukić, Asamoah, Szczesny, Rugani, Sturaro, Bentancur, Bernardeschi.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)