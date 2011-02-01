Official: Cuadrado undergoes surgery, to skip both Spurs clashes
30 January at 12:15Serie A giants Juventus have now confirmed that their Colombian star Juan Cuadrado has underwent surgery and has been ruled out of action for a month due to pubalgia, getting rid of fears that he could be out for two months.
The 29-year-old Cuadrado has been impressive for the Old Lady this month, having scored thrice and assisted four times in 11 starts and 3 appearances from the bench. He sustained a pubic injury back in December and hasn't featured for the bianconeri since late December.
While there were fears that he could be out for two months, Juventus have confirmed that Cuadrado will be back training after 30 days. The club have released an official statement saying that he has now undergone surgery. The statement on the Juventus website read: "Juan Cuadrado underwent surgery today on a longstanding groin problem in the presence of Claudio Rigo, with the operation being performed by Dr. Ulrike Muschawek in Munich."
"Upon returning to Italy, the player will immediately start his rehabilition programme, with a period of about 30 days rest being foreseen as necessary before he returns to training."
Cuadrado has now been ruled out of both of Juve's Round of 16 Champions League games against Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments