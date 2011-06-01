Official: Davide Calabria extends contract with AC Milan

AC Milan have revealed on their official home page that they have extended the contract of Davide Calabria until the end of June 2022.



The announcement was made by CEO Marco Fassone during an event where the Rossoneri were celebrating their youth team players. Fassone stated in front of Milan's youngsters that "I have thought of a surprise for all of you, Mirabelli and I have found an agreement with Calabria who will be tied to the club for another four and a half years. Calabria who came up the youth ranks at Milan has so far this season featured 10 times across all competitions.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)