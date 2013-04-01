After the dismissal of Luis Zubeldia, Alaves has chosen to grant their bench to Italian coach Gianni De Biasi. The ex Albania coach was officially announced today, contracted by the Spanish club and will begin immediately. It has been a dismal start for Alaves, who look to De Biasi to try to raise the Albiazul club in La Liga, as they so far have been without a win. Their 0 goals scored and 7 against will be the Italian’s first order of business, but it will be no easy task. De Biasi’s first match in charge of Alaves is at home at the Mendizorrotza against Real Madrid.