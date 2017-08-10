Official: De Roon makes Atalanta return from Middlesbrough
11 August at 16:10Atalanta have completed the signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Marten De Roon. The Dutch midfielder joined the Boro on a permanent deal last season and has already made return to Italy after a one-year spell in England.
Atalanta have confirmed the acquisition of De Roon through their official website. “Some loves last long”, the Serie A side wrote on their official website.
“De Roon scored four Premier League goals last season and also netted one in the FA Cup. Marten makes return to Bergamo be start again from where it ended. He had joined Atalanta from Heerenven in summer 2015. At Atalanta he emerged thanks to his attitude and his unquestionable footballing qualities.”
“Welcome back Marten!”
De Roon has made return to Atalanta for an undisclosed fee and he is expected to replace Franck Kessié who has joined AC Milan in a € 28 million move this summer.
