Official: Di Biagio will lead Italy against Argentina and England
05 February at 15:50The FIGC has announced that Gigi Di Biagio will take charge of the Italian national team for their upcoming friendlies against Argentina and England on the 23rd and 27th March, respectively.
The Italian football governing body confirmed the news via its official website, giving another clear indication that those running the game will not be hurried into appointing a permanent successor to the sacked Giampiero Ventura.
Meanwhile, Chelsea coach Antonio Conte has ruled himself out of the running for the job, insisting that he intends to see out the remaining 18 months of his current contract with the Blues, despite mounting speculation to the contrary.
Zenit St. Petersburg boss Roberto Mancini is also said to be in the running, though it will probably cost the FIGC a compensation fee to hire the former Inter and Manchester City tactician. However, he is said to be one of vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta’s preferred options.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
