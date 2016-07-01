Official: Chelsea agree Diego Costa fee with Atletico
21 September at 15:43Diego Costa has joined Atletico Madrid, according to Chelsea's official website.
The Blues are reported to have sold him for €65 million, €10m of which is in bonuses.
According to an official statement:
"Chelsea Football Club has today agreed terms with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Diego Costa.
The transfer will be subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical."
The Brazilian helped Chelsea to win the Premier League title last season with 21 goals, but was dumped via Whatsapp by Coach Antonio Conte.
Chelsea have replaced him with the €65m Alvaro Morata, who has already scored three Premier League goals. Costa refused to train with the reserves, and ended up jetting off to Brazil, before returning to Madrid with his family.
The Spanish international doesn't want to miss the plane for Russia 2018, but won't be able to play until January, when the Colchoneros will be allowed to sign players again.
