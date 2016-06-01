Official: Douglas Costa recovers for Tottenham clash

Juventus fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the bianconeri star Douglas Costa will be eligible to play Friday’s Serie A clash against Fiorentina as well as Tuesday’s Champions League opener against Tottenham.

Juventus have just released a medical update revealing that the Brazilian worked alongside the rest of the group today and will be eligible to play against Fiorentina on Friday night.

Reports in Italy, however, claim Massimiliano Allegri will rest the former Bayern Munich ace against Fiorentina to have him 100% fit against Tottenham three days later.

