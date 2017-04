Juventus starhas signed a contract extension until 2022, the club have announced through their official website . The Argentinean staron Tuesday night confirming to be one of the most talented strikers in Europe at the moment.The 23-year-oldand he’s now worth almost three times more than that.​Dybala has gained a huge pay rise as his previous salary was in the region of € 3 million-a-year, whilst his new wages will be aroundDybala is now the biggest earner at the J Stadium after Gonzalo Higuain who is on a € 7.5-million-a-year.This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Juventus rejected Barcelona’s € 75 million bid for Dybala last summer. The former Palermo star has 16 goals and eight assists in 36 appearances in all competitions with Juventus so far this season.