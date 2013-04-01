Official: Dybala pens new Juventus contract
13 April at 12:00Juventus star Paulo Dybala has signed a contract extension until 2022, the club have announced through their official website. The Argentinean star netted a double in Juventus’ 3-0 win against Barcelona on Tuesday night confirming to be one of the most talented strikers in Europe at the moment.
The 23-year-old joined Juventus in summer 2015 for € 40 million and he’s now worth almost three times more than that.
Dybala has gained a huge pay rise as his previous salary was in the region of € 3 million-a-year, whilst his new wages will be around € 7 million-a-year. Dybala is now the biggest earner at the J Stadium after Gonzalo Higuain who is on a € 7.5-million-a-year.
This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Juventus rejected Barcelona’s € 75 million bid for Dybala last summer. The former Palermo star has 16 goals and eight assists in 36 appearances in all competitions with Juventus so far this season.
Go to comments