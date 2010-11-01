Official: Eagles snag Liverpool outcast Sakho on £3.6m loan
01 February at 11:35Crystal Palace have made another defensive on transfer deadline, bringing in Liverpool malcontent Mamadou Sakho to bolster their back line.
The Eagles themselves announced the deal on TDD, defensive reinforcements being one of the priorities of new Coach Sam Allardyce.
Despite winning yesterday, Palace are still in the relegation zone, third-from-bottom in the Premier League.
The 26-year-old Sakho has been surplus to requirements at Anfield since being sent home by Coach Jurgen Klopp from last year’s summer tour of the USA, though his PED suspension can’t have helped, either.
Signed for £18 million from Paris Saint-Germain in 2013, he hasn’t played a single minute of EPL action this season.
As confirmed by Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol (via B/R), the Eagles will pay the Reds a £2 million loan fee, as well as the former PSG captain’s wages, £1.6 million.
We here at CM had previously gone with what L’Equipe (via Le10Sport) had reported, namely that Stoke City, West Bromwich, Southampton and Galatasaray were bested to his signature because the Eagles were willing to pay for an outright transfer said to be worth €23 million.
