Gregory van der Wiel has been officially announced as a Cagliari player. The Sardinian club has signed the Dutch defender from Fenerbahce, and he will join his teammates very soon. The former PSG outside back has chosen to wear the number 2 for Cagliari, as he welcomes a new league to his resume. The 29 year old Ajax youth product should be an immediate starter for the Isolani, ready to make an impact and perhaps relaunch his career.