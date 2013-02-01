It’s official: Walter Sabatini will be Inter and Jiangsu Suning’s new technical co-ordinator.

The former Roma man will take care of both clubs, even though he won’t live in China.

This news comes barely two weeks after Piero Ausilio signed a new deal keeping him as Inter’s sporting director.

“I accepted Suning’s invitation enthusiastically,”

“It’s an honour for me to be here. We’ll work with plenty of ambition, so that we can win on every front and improve both teams’ - Jiangsu and Inter’s - respective situations.

“They’re two different realities, but there shouldn’t be a distinction, we need to be a big, united group.

“We can’t be happy if one team loses and one wins.

“I want for Inter to and Jiangsu to be a big family, a working group.

“I won’t live in China, but some of my colleagues will”.