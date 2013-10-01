Fiorentina have completed the signing of Marco Benassi from Torino for a reported € 10 million transfer fee. La Viola have announced the signing of the Italian midfielder through their official website.“Fiorentina announce the permanent signing of Marco Benassi from Torino”, Fiorentina have stated through an official announcement published on their website.“Born in 1994, Benassi has also played with Inter and Livorno throughout his career. He player 29 games last season scoring 5 goals. Benassi has also 27 appearances with the U21 Italy national team with 6 goals.”“Benassi will have his Fiorentina medical today ahead of signing a five-year deal with the club.”