Official, Fiorentina sign Gil Dias from Monaco
15 August at 11:20
Fiorentina have announced the capture of Portuguese wide man Gil Bastiao Dias from Monaco. The 20-year-old spent last season on-loan at Rio Ave having failed to break into the first-team in the principality, and scored eight goals in 39 appearances.
Dias has represented his country from Under-18 level and is currently a mainstay of the Under-20 side. The player arrives in Tuscany on an initial two-year loan with a view to making the move permanent in 2019.
Nuovo arrivo in casa viola:— ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) August 15, 2017
ufficiale Gil Bastiao Dias dall’AS Monaco
I dettagli >>https://t.co/nC34skRZw3#BattitiViola pic.twitter.com/HHaSs7tc5p
