Fiorentina have announced the capture of Portuguese wide man Gil Bastiao Dias from Monaco. The 20-year-old spent last season on-loan at Rio Ave having failed to break into the first-team in the principality, and scored eight goals in 39 appearances.



Dias has represented his country from Under-18 level and is currently a mainstay of the Under-20 side. The player arrives in Tuscany on an initial two-year loan with a view to making the move permanent in 2019.