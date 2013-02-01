Official: five Juve stars to skip Genoa clash as Allegri names squad list

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has named the Old Lady’s squad list for tomorrow’s Serie A clash against Genoa. The bianconeri will have to do without the injured Gigi Buffon, Benedikt Howedes, Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Daniele Rugani.



Max Allegri talked about the physical shape of their stars during today’s press conference which was attended by our reporter in Turin Lorenzo Bettoni.



“We’ll evaluate Dybala’s conditions week by week. It may take long for both him and Howedes. Cuadrado, Buffon and Marchisio are also out of action. Cuadrado has a groin injury and is not available for tomorrow. Buffon and Marchisio will return to training next week, Marchisio on Thursday. Dybala and Howedes will take longer”, Allegri said.



​Rugani failed to get rid of a fever and is not eligible to play against Genoa tomorrow.

Here’s the Juventus squad list named by Max Allegri.



Juve squad list: ​2 De Sciglio 3 Chiellini 4 Benatia 5 Pjanic 6 Khedira 9 Higuaín 11 Douglas Costa 12 Alex Sandro 14 Matuidi 15 Barzagli 16 Pinsoglio 17 Mandzukic 22 Asamoah 23 Szczesny 26 Lichtsteiner 27 Sturaro 30 Bentancur 33 Bernardeschi 35 Loria

