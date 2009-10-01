O goleiro Julio Cesar está de volta ao Flamengo e será apresentado no Ninho do Urubu, ao meio-dia. Bem-vindo de volta! #BemVindoJulioCesar pic.twitter.com/i2sj834cKf — Flamengo (@Flamengo) January 29, 2018

Brazilian club Flamengo have confirmed the signing of former Inter goalkeeper Júlio César, who was part of the Nerazzurri’s legendary treble-winning side of 2009/10. It is indeed a return to the Rio de Janeiro side for the ex-Brazil international, as he previously played for the Rubro-Negro from 1998-2005. He has been with Benfica since 2014, but his game time has become increasingly limited. He is expected to retire from football altogether before the end of 2018.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)