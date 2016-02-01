Juventus defenderhas signed a one-year-contract extension with the Serie A giants, the club have announced through their official website.and have decided to activate it before its expiration which was due at the end of January.At the beginning of the current campaign,requested to leave the club because Juventus had omitted him from the Champions League squad list and many European clubs showed their interest in the Switzerland international, including Barcelona as the LaLiga giants were looking for a new right-back.The injury of Dani Alves and Juventus’ decision to include Lichtsteiner in the Champions League squad list for the second part of the campaign, however, have convinced the experienced defender not to leave Italy and sign a new agreement with JuventusHis previous agreement with the club was due to expire at the end of the season but Lichtsteiner has now extended his stay at the J Stadium until June 2018.