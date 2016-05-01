MLS side Chicago Fire have confirmed that former Bayern Munich and Manchester United star Bastian Schweinsteiger has renewed his contract until the end of this year.After falling out of favour with Red Devils boss José Mourinho, he was allowed to swap Manchester for the Windy City last year and helped his new team finish third in the Eastern Conference. The Men in Red will be hoping to improve upon that this year under the stewardship of Veljko Paunović.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)